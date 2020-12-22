Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Posts

Hilary Duff and hubby Matthew Koma didn’t expect their first year of marriage to be during a pandemic but they’re looking back at it with joy.

The musician penned a sweet message alongside a wedding photo to his wife that read, “One year ago today looked a whole lot different. I can’t imagine this last year without you to Clorox groceries and avoid the world with.”

Adding, “When I asked you to be my wife , we had no idea our first year would look like this…They always say “the first year is the hardest”, but in our case it was for completely different reasons and I’m so in awe of your badassery.”

“How you’re able to be the mom, individual, wife, spirit, and tie dye influencer you are, while making it look so easy is mind boggling and I don’t know what I did right to deserve being on the receiving end of it.”

Hilary also shared a sweet note about their wedding day with a photo from their special night, “Matt and I were both too nervous to eat the day of our wedding .. this is directly after ….we slammed a plate of apps someone brought us before taking pictures and this pretty much sums us up ..Snacking through life, dreaming about dinner at 7 am and wrangling kids. Oh, and dodging covid the first year of marriage😕.”

“Always with you babe. For you. Over and over I choose you and this ♥️ thank you for being a damn good man. Best I’ve ever met 12-21-19,” she wrote.

The lovebirds tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in their home. Hilary wore an elegant Jenny Packham gown for the occasion and shared photos from her big day on social media.

In October, the “Younger” star announced that she was going to be a mom, again!

The 33-year-old actress shared the exciting news with her Instagram followers, posting a video of hubby Matthew Koma rubbing her belly.

“We are growing!!! Mostly me …” she wrote.

This will be Hilary’s second child with Matthew. Their first child, daughter Banks Violet Bair, was born in October 2018. Hilary also has an 8-year-old son Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

A few famous friends couldn’t contain their excitement over the announcement. “Yes!!!! Congratulations 💓✨,” Lea Michele replied. Busy Philipps also chimed in writing, “Woo!!! Congratulations mama!”