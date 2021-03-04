Hilaria Baldwin Thanks ‘Special Angels’ For Bringing Baby Daughter Into World & Reveals Full Name

Hilaria Baldwin is opening up about the latest addition to her family with husband Alec Baldwin.

The 37-year-old shared a photo of 5 ½ month old son Edu alongside newborn daughter Lucia, writing, “Our hearts are filled with so much gratitude. The Baldwinitos craved so much to have a little sister. Many of you may remember the loss of their sister at 4 months in the end of 2019. There isn’t a day that goes by where we don’t ache for our daughter.”

“When I found out our baby had died, I told our children that their sister was going to come, just not at that time,” she continued. “Nothing will ever replace her, but two wonderful souls have come into our lives, and we are humbled to know them.”

Hilaria praised her children for their hope and support during the difficult time, adding, “Our children were brave during our time of tremendous grief—braver than us…and they held out hope. To experience and accept life’s ups and downs is challenging, but a reality that all of us have no choice but to receive and process. I have learned that often our children are wiser than we are and their wisdom has guided us.”

“Our rainbow baby, Edu, is such a blessing—we are overwhelmed by how fortunate we are to have him,” she continued. “We are living each day, bonding, and grateful for all of the very special angels who helped bring Lucía into the world. María Lucía Victoria and Eduardo Pau Lucas: our babies who bring light into our lives—almost like twins, we love you so much.”

The couple announced on Instagram on Monday that they welcomed another baby to bring their family total to eight! Hilaria shared a photo on Instagram of herself with all six children and gave Alec a photo credit for taking the snap. She simply captioned the photo with the number seven and a heart.

Alec and Hilaria are also parents to Romeo Alejandro David, 2, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 4, and Rafael Thomas, 5, and daughter Carmen Gabriela, 7. Alec is also dad to 25-year-old daughter Ireland, who he shared with ex Kim Basinger.

In September, Hilaria shared the first family photo of her newborn baby boy with his four siblings.

“Yesterday, when we got home with Edu, after the initial wildness of meeting him, we watched a movie of their choice. Two tired parents, all of our Baldwinitos together…hearts full. Today we wake up to 9/11 and I think about my little New Yorkers, my little beings of this next generation. We talk to them about the significance of today, in different ways to each, as they are different ages. We remember, we mourn, and we honor. As their mother, I meditate on how I can raise them to make this planet more peaceful, more respected, and safer,” the caption reads.

— by Katcy Stephan