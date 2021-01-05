Here’s Why Your Favorite ‘Drag Race’ Queens Are Feuding On Twitter

The “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Twitter community is embroiled in a feud after “All Stars 4” co-winner Trinity The Tuck made controversial comments about coronavirus.

In a series of since-deleted tweets on Sunday, Trinity defended herself for continuing to perform in live shows amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “Unless you are going to pay my bills then I suggest stfu about me doing what I need to do to survive! I understand the situation of the world and unfortunately our government can’t get their sh*t together to make it better faster.”

“My job is no different from a server or someone who works retail at a grocery store,” she continued. “Unfortunately it’s a job that requires me to be in the proximity of people. What I can do is my best to follow guidelines and hold people around me accountable to do the same. I won’t apologize for trying to survive.”

These comments didn’t sit well with Trinity’s fellow “All Stars 4” competitor, Farrah Moan. “Being a nightlife entertainer is NOT an essential Job- none of us can pay our bills right now- it is so unimaginably selfish to put ppl’s health at risk for a gig when literally everyone’s trying to do their part and hospitals are starting to over fill but whatever lol.”

Trinity retorted, “That’s your opinion vera. I don’t know about you but I’m not going to let my house go into foreclosure. Something that I had worked very hard to get that I never had before. What I can do is follow guidelines as much as possible. We won’t agree on this one sorry.”

Farrah didn’t seem to like that response, clapping back, “I do love you sis but out of all the gals you’ve been pretty fortunate this year let’s not act like you needed this 1 gig to save your house. using our names to fill nightclubs right now when hospitals are over filled is NOT ethical &makes us no different than the circuit gays.”

Farrah went on to reveal that Trinity had blocked her on Twitter, and said the move “surprised” her. “I tried to word everything as respectful as possible- literally I know people who are barely holding onto their lives right now in ICU’s and LA county has 0 beds available in the hospitals,” she wrote on Twitter. “This is the worst the pandemic has been since it began.”

However, Farrah wanted to make it clear that she wasn’t asking fans to send Trinity any hate. “This has blown up way too much and I genuinely feel bad for all the hate she is receiving,” Farrah tweeted. “I completely disagree with her stance on many things but she’s a human being & I think she got the message loud and clear. Let’s give it a rest and leave her alone now.”

However, things didn’t stop there. Yet another “All Stars 4” contestant, Gia Gunn, decided to weigh in. “I support you and any girl who’s doing what they have to do to survive atm,” she tweeted at Trinity. “If people wanna risk their health then we shouldn’t judge, If people wanna sex work on onlyfans we should not [judge]!! The only thing we SHOULD be worried about is paying our own bills.”

When a fan replied, “Farrah nunca errou mores,” Gia responded, “Farrah is a slut obrigado.” Several members of the “Drag Race” community didn’t take kindly to her use of the word “slut,” including “All Stars 5” winner Shea Couleé.

“See what we’re NOT gonna do is hop in the mentions and call people sluts Gia…grow up,” she tweeted.

Gia doubled down on her comments on Monday and promised to elaborate on her rift with Farrah, writing in a since-deleted tweet, “I’ll say it again, Farrah is a slut (sexual, luscious, undeniable-thot) then stay tuned for my video explaining to you all as to WHY I don’t like her and what lead [sic] up to our disagreements on Allstars.”

Gia and Farrah previously clashed in June when Gia called the COVID-19 pandemic a “hoax” in an Instagram Live video. Farrah reacted to Gia’s statements on Twitter, writing, “STFU b***h and put your mask on. And stop attacking businesses on your social media for taking your temperature before entering. People are dying.”

Gia apologized for her statements in another video, writing in the caption, “There are no excuses, it’s time for us to do better and myself included.”

Several “Drag Race” alums, including Bianca Del Rio and Tatianna, all lightened the mood with some humor about the latest drama.

Bob The Drag Queen had his own take on all the controversy, simply tweeting, “These Ru girls are…messy.”

— by Katcy Stephan