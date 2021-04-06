Henry Golding and Wife Liv Lo Welcome First Baby Together

Henry Golding is a dad!

The “Crazy Rich Asians” actor and his wife Liv Lo announced their baby’s arrival on Monday night with sweet photos of their new bundle of joy.

The 34-year-old posted a black and white photo of the new family of three, along with a heartwarming post that paid tribute to his wife, “This woman right here. Beyond anything I could have ever imagined. Your strength brought us our greatest joy. Thank you, I love you.”

The couple haven’t revealed their first child’s name or sex of the baby.

But the new mama did share a snap of their newborn along with a few photos of her in the hospital ahead of the baby’s arrival.

“On March 31st our lives changed forever. Link in bio of leaving Instagram for #maternityleave (for the time being),” she captioned the photos. “I’ll prob be up during midnight breastfeeds checking in on you, but otherwise “I’ll be back” xx.”

The couple announced that they were expecting in November with some cute photos of the couple showing off Liv’s baby bump.

“2021 is already looking brighter,” Henry captioned on Instagram.

“Such immense joy this little one has brought us already. Now we get to share it with you. We love you!” Liv wrote for the pregnancy announcement on her Instagram page.

Henry and Liv were married in 2016, five years after meeting at a party on New Year’s Day.

