Henry Cavill Makes Relationship With Natalie Viscuso Instagram Official: ‘My Beautiful and Brilliant Love’

Henry Cavill has apparently found love!

The 37-year-old-actor made his relationship with Natalie Viscuso Instagram official. The “Justice League” star shared a photo on Instagram on Saturday of the couple playing chess together as he stares lovingly at her.

“This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess,” he captioned the sweet photo.

Natalie is the vice president of television and digital studios at Legendary Entertainment, according to her LinkedIn profile. The production company is behind two films which the actor has starred in, “Man of Steel” and “Enola Holmes.”

The couple were also spotted together holding hands while walking Henry’s dog Kal in London last week.

Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!