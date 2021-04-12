WATCH WEEKNIGHTS 7:00 PM KNBC-TV

Henry Cavill Makes Relationship With Natalie Viscuso Instagram Official: ‘My Beautiful and Brilliant Love’

Henry Cavill

Henry Cavill has apparently found love!

The 37-year-old-actor made his relationship with Natalie Viscuso Instagram official. The “Justice League” star shared a photo on Instagram on Saturday of the couple playing chess together as he stares lovingly at her.

“This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess,” he captioned the sweet photo.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill)

Natalie is the vice president of television and digital studios at Legendary Entertainment, according to her LinkedIn profile. The production company is behind two films which the actor has starred in, “Man of Steel” and “Enola Holmes.”

The couple were also spotted together holding hands while walking Henry’s dog Kal in London last week.

Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!

Copyright © 2021 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read More

Is Demi Lovato’s New Song ’15 Minutes’ About Her Ex-Fiancé Max Ehrich?

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.