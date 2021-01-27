Heidi Klum’s Teen Daughter Leni Opens Berlin Fashion Week For First Runway Gig

Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni is strutting just like her mama.

The 16-year-old made her runway debut by opening Berlin Fashion Week modeling 25 different looks from some of Germany’s top designers.

Most of the show was held virtually without the typical audiences due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Leni shared two photos from the show on Instagram, writing, “My first Job for the @mbfw.berlin DER BERLINER SALON – Edition X.”

The proud mama gushed over her daughter’s debut, commenting on her Instagram post with, “L❤️ VE.”

The mother-daughter duo made their modeling debut together on the January-February 2021 cover of Vogue Germany.

Heidi debuted an image of the cover on Instagram and penned a sweet message to her baby girl in German that has been translated, “I’m so proud of you. And not because you chose this path. I know that no matter which way you go, it will be your own. You always know exactly what you want and what you don’t want. You are not a mini-me. And I’m happy for you that you can now show who YOU are.”

“I know that being my daughter is not always easy. You never had the opportunity to grow up “normally”. But what is normal? Growing up with three different daddies probably won’t either,” she wrote. “But you have the talent to get the best out of everything. And I would say: none of it harmed you – on the contrary: you are a self-confident young woman who fights for her goals. And even more important: you are a really great person with your heart in the right place.”

Heidi is looking forward to watch her daughter’s modeling career blossom and admitted that she has some trepidation over her career choice.

“Vogue is the best way to start the career you dream of. And even if it is a little difficult for me to let go of you into this world, I will always do everything so that you are happy and that your dreams come true. I am proud to be your mom!”

The 47-year-old proud mom also shared a behind-the-scenes video of the Vogue photoshoot showing the mother-daughter duo having a blast together.

Leni was adopted by the model’s second husband Seal and her biological father is Flavio Briatore. Heidi is now married to musician Tom Kaulitz.