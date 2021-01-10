Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni Gets Honest About Acne In Close-Up Selfie: ‘This Too Shall Pass’ 

Heidi Klum’s daughter is keeping it real about her experience with acne.

Budding model Leni Klum, 16, got candid with her Instagram followers over the weekend, posting a close-up selfie to illustrate how comfortable she is with or without blemishes.

“My skin on a bad day,” she wrote, adding the hashtags “#nofilter” and “#sowhat.”

Leni followed up with a similar video on her Instagram story and shared that she does her best to keep a balanced perspective when a few pimples surface.

“This too shall pass,” she captioned the clip.

Followers flocked to the comment section with praise for Leni, applauding her effort to be honest about a challenge many people face in their teens and beyond.

But, some IG users also joked that what she considers a “bad” skin day is up for debate.

“That’s my skin on a good day lol,” one user wrote, in response to Leni’s makeup-free look.

Leni is already following in her famous mom’s runway-ready footsteps. The pair posed together for the January cover of German Vogue, an opportunity which Leni raved was her ideal introduction to the spotlight.

“So excited for my first cover!! I had so much fun on set with @voguegermany couldn’t dream of a better start!! Thank you for being by my side @heidiklum,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a red heart emoji.

Heidi recently spoke with Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall about Leni’s future and revealed that she believes her oldest child has reached the point to start making her own career decisions. In fact, Heidi even suggested that Leni could take over at least one of her major projects someday!

“And you never know, maybe she will host a show that I’ve been hosting,” Heidi teased. “Maybe I do a few more years and then it’s going to be ‘Germany’s Next Top Model by Leni Klum.'”

