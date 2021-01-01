Heather Rae Young Gushes That Getting Engaged To Tarek El Moussa Was Her ‘Best Moment’ Of 2020

Heather Rae Young has major love for Tarek El Moussa.

The “Selling Sunset” star took to Instagram and revealed her favorite moment of the past year gushing that it was when she got engaged to Tarek El Moussa.

“Best moment of 2020 was getting engaged to my soulmate @therealtarekelmoussa,” she captioned the snap in part.

The HGTV star reacted in the comments saying, “I just love you!!! Can’t wait for all our (new) years!”

Heather also shared a sweet New Year’s Eve update, sharing a glam throwback.

“Currently in my jammie jams and not in this outfit at a photo shoot. Happy New Years Eve everyone!! Be safe, be thankful and have a clear outlook on a brand new fresh year! Thank you to everyone for following along on my journey. Hope it was a good story for you sending lots of love and happiness!! Cheers 2021,” she wrote.

Her man also revealed how they spent the holiday sharing a similar photo with his love.

“Happy New Years everyone!!! We made it through 2020:) The family is all together and we are staying at our home in beautiful La Quinta California. BUT….if it was a normal New Years… I’d be dressed like the photo above with my girl @heatherraeyoung,” he wrote. “I can’t wait for 2021! Good things are coming and I can’t wait to get back to normal. I hope you all have the best time tonight. :)”

Heather reacted in the comments saying she can’t wait to marry him.

“Love you so much babe. It’s been a wild year, and we got through it together. Best friends forever no matter what. Through everything, the good, the bad the ugly. Can’t wait to marry you,” she wrote.

— Stephanie Swaim