Heather Morris Apologizes For ‘Insensitive’ Tweets About Late ‘Glee’ Star Mark Salling

Heather Morris is apologizing after facing backlash for her tweets about her late “Glee” costar Mark Salling.

The actress published a statement on Twitter on Monday writing, “To all those who felt triggered by my message, I want to sincerely apologize for the harm I caused,” Morris wrote. “Whether you, a friend, a family member has been a victim of pedophilia, I realize my words may have been insensitive to your experience and for that I can’t express enough how sorry I am.”

Last Thursday, Heather found herself in hot water for slamming a social media post that “Glee” alum Kevin McHale retweeted of a fan commemorating the 10-year-anniversary of the show’s Christmas special. Heather took issue with the original poster covering Mark’s face with a vomit emoji.

She made her feelings public with a reply calling the edit choice, “offensive.”

Mark died by suicide in 2018 as he was awaiting sentencing on federal child pornography charges to which he’d pleaded guilty.

Many fans didn’t take kindly to Heather speaking out on Mark’s behalf, given the disturbing nature of his legal saga and subsequent death but Heather wasn’t having it, initially.

The mom of two fired back in a series of tweets, which have since been deleted, explaining that she and her “Glee” family have been through enough grief, especially this year.

“I don’t feel the need to ever justify something because somethings are better left unsaid. Y’all who have lots of things to say, I get it, I understand you…somethings are unforgivable. But this holiday season, amongst all holiday seasons is incredible hard for so many of us,” she wrote at the time.

In addition to Mark, the “Glee” cast has also lost Naya Rivera, who drowned while boating with her son over the summer…and Cory Monteith, who suffered a fatal overdose in 2013.

Heather went on to explain that the sorrow she and her cast-mates feel is in response to all three tragedies and though she understands the severity of Mark’s situation, that doesn’t mean she doesn’t mourn him, adding:

“We did not lose just 2 cast members, we lost 3. And it is so incredible tough to have to act like that 3rd one is invisible, because even though his actions are unjustifiable, he was a part of our family at one point and he was mentally sick. Yes pedophelia is a sickness,” she wrote.

“Although I don’t want to have to say all that, its truthful. So thank you for treated me with such disrespect and unkindness during a time that I can’t get through a day without balling my eyes out at the loss of my entire glee family… Thank you.”