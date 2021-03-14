Harry Styles and Lizzo Hug It Out At the 2021 Grammy Awards

Lizzo is officially here for Harry Styles!

The duo shared a hug backstage by their trailers at the 2021 Grammy Awards on Sunday, right after Harry picked up his Grammy Award for Pop Solo Performance for his song “Watermelon Sugar.”

Lizzo revealed the sweet moment on her Instagram, posting a couple photos of them hugging and captioning the snaps, “HARRY WON A GRAMMY !!!! @harrystyles”

It was a totally fun moment between superstars and Lizzo knows all about those Grammy-winning moments! Last year she made a sweep, snagging awards for Best Pop Solo Performance for her song “Truth Hurts,” Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Jerome,” and Best Urban Contemporary Album for Cuz I Love You.

PHOTOS: Inside The Grammy Awards

Grammy Awards 2021: Inside The Show! View Gallery

Lizzo wasn’t short on strong social media coverage on Sunday – she also shared behind-the-scenes snaps at the time at the award show at Staples Center. Showing off her (at least!) three different outfit changes and congratulating Megan Thee Stallion on her award .

Check out some of the best moments from the award show above!