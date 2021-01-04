‘Harry Potter’ Star Devon Murray Welcomes First Child With Girlfriend Shannon McCaffrey Quinn

Accio baby! “Harry Potter” alum Devon Murray has welcomed his first child, a baby boy with girlfriend Shannon McCaffrey Quinn.

The Irish star, who played Seamus Finnigan in the magical franchise, shared the sweet news on his Instagram account.

“Yesterday 2/1/21 my life changed forever. Shannon delivered our beautiful little boy ‘Cooper Michael Murray’ weighing 6lbs 10oz. Both are doing amazing now after a very long labour and a scary few minutes at the end,” he wrote alongside a photo of the newborn and a blue-and-white cupcake.

“It still hasn’t sunk in just yet that we have our very own little boy. I can’t wait to make the most amazing memories with Shannon and Cooper as we begin our little family,” he added.

Devon gushed over girlfriend Shannon, writing, “I’m so amazed by Shannon and she is now my Hero. I’m so proud of her for everything she has gone through. I can’t wait to have you both home. It’s so hard having to leave you both. I will love you both forever until my last breathe [sic].”

Devon’s not the only Hogwarts wizard to become a dad this year. Costar Rupert Grint, who portrayed Ron Weasley, welcomed a baby girl with girlfriend Georgia Groome back in May. Rupert joined Instagram this November to share his daughter’s unique name, Wednesday.

— by Katcy Stephan