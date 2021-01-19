Harry Brant, Son of Supermodel Stephanie Seymour, Dead at 24 From Accidental Overdose

24-year-old socialite Harry Brant has died.

The son of famed supermodel Stephanie Seymour and businessman Peter Brant passed away from an accidental overdose, his family told the New York Times.

“We will forever be saddened that his life was cut short by this devastating disease. He achieved a lot in his 24 years, but we will never get the chance to see how much more Harry could have done,” the family said in a statement to the publication.

Brant, once dubbed, “NYC’s Most Beautiful Teenage Brothers” by New York Magazine had been reportedly struggling with addiction for a few years.

“Harry was not just our son,” the family said in the statement. “He was also a wonderful brother, loving grandson, favorite uncle and a caring friend. He was a creative, loving and powerful soul that brought light into so many people’s hearts. He was truly a beautiful person inside and out.”

He was known for wearing makeup and pushing typical gender stereotypes with his fashion choices. Brant modeled for Balmain, Italian Vogue, along with other high-end fashion brands. He made his runway debut in 2014. The socialite also was a teen columnist for his father’s Interview magazine.

Brant is survived by his younger sister, an older half-brother from his mother’s first marriage. He also has four half siblings from his father’s second marriage, and a half sibling from his father’s first marriage.