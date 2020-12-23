Hannah Brown Jokes About Her Engagement To Jed Wyatt

Hannah Brown isn’t afraid to laugh at herself.

The former “Bachelorette” got candid about her short-lived engagement to Jed Wyatt during a “post a pic” challenge on Instagram, where fans asked her to share photos of various things.

When one follower requested that she share a photo of “Sassy Hannah,” the Alabama native didn’t disappoint. In the photo, Hannah is seen with a glass of champagne in one hand, and a ring pop on *that* finger.

“This ring lasted longer than the real one,” she quipped in the caption.

This isn’t the first time Hannah’s opened up about the engagement on her social media. In May 2020, a year after Jed’s proposal, she revealed that she was faking a smile.

“I remember that day. I don’t like staying there for too long, but I remember it really well. I remember thinking, ‘Oh, this has all the makings to be the best day of my life…but gah, it doesn’t feel like I thought it would,’” she wrote.

“I didn’t have words (or maybe I just didn’t have the courage to say them?) but the pit in my stomach was screaming, “this ain’t it” (funny how sometimes it’s the people around you that help you articulate your feelings better than you can). I could fake a smile but I couldn’t shake the doubt, and looking back, I know why. That ending was not easy, but it was necessary to get me here.”

Shortly after the season finale of Hannah’s “Bachelorette” season, she told Access Hollywood that the heartbreak has played a “pivotal” role in who she is. She shared, “I am happy that I, in the end, chose for myself and what would give me that happiness and that’s being able to stand on my own.”

— by Katcy Stephan