Halsey Reveals Surprise Pregnancy By Showing Off Baby Bump

Halsey is going to be a mom!

The singer shared three photos on Instagram showing off her baby bump on Wednesday writing, “surprise!” alongside a bottle, rainbow and baby emoji.

In the first photo, the 26-year-old looks radiant and seems to be glowing wearing a rainbow crocheted bikini top paired with jeans and still rocking her bald look. In the following photos, Halsey poses topless showing off her growing belly.

Halsey hasn’t revealed who the father of her child is.

The soon-be-mom has been rocking a bald do’ since October of last year. She took to TikTok to reveal that she shaved her head.

The 26-year-old followed up by tweeting, “I love be bald.” One person asked the “Without Me” singer why she chose the new look and she responded tweeting, “I was growing it out for so long and I told myself I wouldn’t shave it till I saw what it was like healthy and long and said ‘Mm this is nice but I miss bald’ and then so I did it!”

Halsey has opened up in the past about about suffering from three miscarriages. In 2018 she opened up on “The Doctors” about once suffering a miscarriage while performing on stage.

“I was on tour, and I found out I was pregnant,” Halsey told “The Doctors.”

Adding, “Before I could really figure out what that meant to me and what that meant for my future… the next thing I knew I was on stage miscarrying in the middle of my concert.”1

The singer has been very vocal about being diagnosed with endometriosis in 2016 but remained positive about becoming a mom one day, telling, “The Guardian,” in February that motherhood is “looking like something that’s gonna happen for me. That’s a miracle.”