Hailey Bieber Shares Never-Before-Seen Wedding Photo With Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber is reliving her wedding day.

The model shared a never-before-seen photo from her wedding to Justin Bieber in her Instagram Story on Tuesday.

In the black-and-white snap Justin can be seen popping a huge bottle of champagne as his bride tries to shield herself from the spray while grinning.



Hailey shared the throwback photo for the Instagram “post a pic” challenge where fans can ask her for photos of different things.

Other requests from her followers included a photo with her favorite person which she replied with a snapshot of the happy couple kissing in front of a Christmas wreath.



Someone also asked for a photo of the first time she knew that she was in love with her husband, Hailey posted a photo of them dancing together.



In September the couple celebrated two years of wedded bliss. The “Yummy” singer took to Instagram to commemorate the milestone, sharing a video of Hailey singing along to music alongside the caption, “2 years today @haileybieber .. xoxo.”

The couple became Mr. and Mrs. in a surprise courthouse ceremony in New York City in 2018. They later had a lavish formal ceremony in September 2019.

Justin and Hailey exchanged vows at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, S.C., surrounded by their family and friends. Kendall Jenner, Scooter Braun and Joan Smalls were among more than 150 guests for the lavish affair, which reportedly took place at Somerset Chapel during sunset.

Hailey’s sister, Alaia Baldwin, and cousin Ireland Baldwin were both bridesmaids, while Justin’s mom, Pattie Mallette, and dad Jeremy Bieber were there for support. Hailey’s father, actor Stephen Baldwin walked her down the aisle, according to reports.

The couple got candid about the highs and lows of their relationship during their Facebook Watch series. “There’s a lot of things that I need to work on,” Justin said. “Forgiveness things, jealousy things, insecurities I didn’t even realize I had until I chose to spend my life with you.”

Justin has never been shy about sharing his love for his wife. Last year, he gushed about spending special time with her, writing, “These are the moments I live for…Alone time with you refreshes my soul. You are so out of my league and I’m okay with that! You are mine and I am yours. #foreverandever #tilthewheelsfalloff.”