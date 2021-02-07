H.E.R Kicks Off Super Bowl LV With Spine-Tingling Performance of ‘America The Beautiful’

H.E.R. kicked off the Super Bowl will a powerful performance of “America The Beautiful” before Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan sang the National Anthem.

Deaf rapper and performer Warren “Wawa” Snipe joined H.E.R. to perform the “America the Beautiful” and the National Anthem in American Sign Language.

The Kansas City Chiefs are facing off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa Bay, Florida for Super Bowl LV.

The Weeknd was announced in November as the Super Bowl Halftime performer for the big game but there won’t be any surprise guests this year joining the singer for his Super Bowl LV Halftime Show on Sunday.

During the singer’s interview with the NFL Network’s Kay Adams, he revealed that it will be performing solo for the big show.

“I’ve been reading a lot of rumors,” he explained. “I wouldn’t bet on it. There wasn’t any room to fit it in the narrative and the story I was telling in the performance so yeah there’s no special guests.”

During the 2020 Superbowl Halftime Show last year, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira surprised audiences with Bad Bunny, J Balvin and JLo’s daughter Emme Muñiz joining them onstage.

But The Weeknd is prepping for what’s sure to be an epic halftime performance at Super Bowl 55.

During a press conference on Thursday, he chatted with Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall and shared what advice he would give his younger self.

“Don’t quit, just don’t quit. There were times when it was easy to quit and I would tell him to just keep going,” he said.

Earlier this week, the 30-year-old did something kind for people working on the front lines ahead of his highly anticipated performance. The Grammy winner teamed up with Postmates to give back to health care workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s the first day of #BlackHistoryMonth and we’re kicking it off with @theweeknd and a surprise for the healthcare workers at @AdventHealth in Tampa Bay. We teamed up to deliver meals from local favorite Mama’s Southern Soul Food,” the food deliver app shared on social media.

We teamed up to thank healthcare workers at @AdventHealth by delivering meals from Mama’s Southern Soul Food—a local Black-owned restaurant. pic.twitter.com/GkdBHvFRuQ — Postmates (@Postmates) February 1, 2021