Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals She Contracted COVID-19 ‘Early On’ & Details Her Lasting Symptoms

Gwyneth Paltrow is opening up about the long-lasting symptoms she’s faced following a battle with COVID-19.

At the beginning of a Goop article about her current favorite wellness items, the lifestyle guru revealed that she contracted the virus a while ago and is still dealing with some health issues long after her recovery.

“I had COVID-19 early on, and it left me with some long-tail fatigue and brain fog. In January, I had some tests done that showed really high levels of inflammation in my body,” she revealed.

To help her bounce back, Gwyneth sought help from Dr. Will Cole, the author of the upcoming book “Intuitive Fasting.”

“After he saw all my labs, he explained that this was a case where the road to healing was going to be longer than usual,” she wrote.



To aid her healing journey, Gwyneth decided to take a page from “Intuitive Fasting” and adopt her own version of an eating practice Dr. Cole’s book recommends.

“It’s keto and plant-based but flexible (I’ve been having fish and a few other meats), and I fast until 11 a.m. every day,” she shared.

The actress’ new diet has led to her getting more active in the kitchen. She explained, “I’ve been cooking a lot, and some of it is really delicious: I made scallops with crispy capers and sage the other day, asparagus with bacon vinaigrette, and some little artichokes with stuffed herbs and garlic. I’ve even found a great sugar-free kimchi … and a sugar-free kombucha, and I’ve been using lots of coconut aminos in my recipes.”

Gwyneth also dished on other lifestyle changes she made in January and plans to carry on.

“Cleaning up my diet, exercise, and even thought patterns last month left me feeling energized, healthier, and—believe it or not—wanting more. I’m extending this focus further, through the full first quarter,” she wrote.

Gwyneth is far from the only star that’s recently got candid about their COVID-19 experience. Over Valentine’s Day weekend, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi revealed she tested positive for the virus, something that took her by surprise.

“My family & I have been super cautious & careful, so this is super scary,” she wrote on Instagram. “My symptoms started out as just a bad sinus cold. Headache, Stuffy nose & mild cough. Then I felt super tired and ended up napping all day which made me go get tested. Today, I just feel groggy. I ended up losing my taste and smell last night. It’s fricken weird. I had a greasy cheese pizza & couldn’t taste a damn thing. WHAT A SIN.”

Nick Cannon, Shawn Johnson, Michael Strahan and Dave Chappelle also went public with their own diagnoses over the past month.