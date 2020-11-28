Gwyneth Paltrow Honors Late Dad In Rare Family Photo With Both Her Kids

Gwyneth Paltrow is bringing things full circle this Thanksgiving.

The Oscar winner reflected on the memory of her late father, director Bruce Paltrow, over the holiday weekend in a heartfelt Instagram post that included a rare look at both of her kids with ex Chris Martin.

“On this November 26th, I was able to visit my fathers resting place (on his birthday) with these two loves of my life. Happy thanksgiving. Life has incredible highs and lows. Perhaps feeling it all at the same time is the art,” she wrote, captioning a photo of herself posing with daughter Apple, 16, and 14-year-old son Moses.

The trio doesn’t often appear together on Gwyneth’s social media, but the A-lister enjoys giving fans the occasional peek at her family life with not only the Coldplay frontman and their youngsters but also her husband, Brad Falchuk, and his kids from a previous marriage.

Gwyneth’s dad passed away in 2002 at age 59 after battling oral cancer and pneumonia.

Followers and famous friends including Robert Downey Jr., Reese Witherspoon, Olivia Wilde and more offered love and support for her tribute in the comment section, with Mindy Kaling sharing why she felt such a personal connection to Gwyneth’s message eight years after losing her mother to pancreatic cancer.

“The sadness of my kids not knowing the greatness of my mom is debilitating at times, but then, I find so much joy in describing her, especially during the holidays. And sometimes in the middle of my describing I find a new memory. Thanks for this post, really resonated with me,” the actress and author wrote.

— Erin Biglow