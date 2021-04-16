Gwen Stefani Wears Dress From ‘Don’t Speak’ Music Video For Song’s 25th Anniversary

Gwen Stefani is throwing back to 1996!

In honor of No Doubt’s hit song, “Don’t Speak” celebrating its 25th anniversary, the singer shared a video clip from the music video and from an interview at the time.

She captioned her post, writing, “25 years and 815 million views on youtube later (😳). thank u for listening and re-listening to my music all these years ❤️ happy anniversary.”

Gwen also recreated her iconic look from the music video by wearing the same blue and white polka dress she wore from the music video. The 51-year-old paired the outfit with her signature red lip but her fiancé Blake Shelton has clearly influenced her new fashion sense.

“Look at that,” she said in a video posted on TikTok showing off her outfit. “Except for a little bit of Blake,” she added as she panned the camera to reveal her white boots.

Gwen and Blake had to put their wedding plans on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic but the big day could be happening later this year.

In March, Blake teased when the couple’s wedding could be while he was a guest co-host of the 3rd hour of the “Today” show with Hoda Kotb.

“I’m afraid if she and I wait until next November, then I’m right back into ‘The Voice’ cycle again, and I really want to be able to have plenty of time before and after, so hopefully this summer,” the country crooner revealed. “I think we’re right here at the point with COVID, it looks like it may be OK, but don’t know, so that’s tentatively the plan.”

The 44-year-old also said that he wants to have more quality time with Gwen out of the spotlight sooner rather than later

“Well, I hope that’s not too far down the road,” he said. “Ten years sounds like way too long to me. I’d like to see that sooner than later.

He added, “We’ve both pretty much taken it to the limit as far as our careers go and touring and now the television thing. It’s been fortunate to accomplish a lot of things, hopefully at some point we’ll get a chance to live some life. And I think we’re both ready for that, honestly.”



