Grimes Tests Positive For Covid-19

Grimes shared on Saturday that she has tested positive for Covid-19.

“Finally got COVID but weirdly enjoying the dayquil fever dream 2021,” the 32-year-old wrote over a screenshot of SZA’s song, “Good Days.”



Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, welcomed her baby boy on May 4 with Elon Musk.

The singer and the SpaceX entrepreneur made serious waves when they first announced their child’s name was X Æ A-12.

“X, the unknown variable,” Grimes explained the unique name on Twitter at the time. “Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence) A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent.”

Adding, “A=Archangel, my favorite song” with an accompanying a rat and sword emoji. “Metal rat.”

But nearly three weeks after the parents first debuted their new addition as X Æ A-12, Grimes revealed on Instagram that she’d adjusted it to ” X Æ A-Xii,” swapping 12 for its Roman numerals.

Grimes didn’t clarify the reason behind the name change but offered up the new moniker after a fan asked if California state naming laws had declared her and Elon’s original pick invalid.

