‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Stars Jesse Williams and Sarah Drew Reunite On Set After 3 Years

“Grey’s Anatomy” just keeps bringing back some fan-favorite characters from the long-running show.

Jesse Williams and Sarah Drew reunited on the set of “Grey’s Anatomy” after three years when the actress left the series at the end of season 14.

Sarah, who played Dr. April Kepner is expected to return for an upcoming episode of the show.

The former onscreen couple both commemorated the occasion by sharing photos and videos on their Instagram pages. Jesse Williams shared a video of himself getting into a van and being surprised by his former costar sitting in the back seat.

“Nbd. Not excited at all,” Sarah wrote alongside a photo of the former onscreen couple,

Earlier this week, “Grey’s Anatomy” announced the return of Sarah’s character in a Tweet, writing, “Excited to have @sarahdrew back on set!” The feelings seemed mutual based on her response, Tweeting, “me tooooo!!!”

Season 17 of “Grey’s Anatomy” has brought back some of the show’s most memorable characters including Patrick Dempsey who played Meredith Grey’s late husband Derek Shepherd along with her T.R. Knight who played George O’Malley.

Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall recently spoke to Kate Walsh who played Derek’s ex-wife in the hit ABC medical drama and asked her if she would be interested in making a surprise appearance of her own.

“No one has reached out, not this year. We’ve talked about it in the past but it conflicted with my shooting schedule in the past with ‘Umbrella Academy,’ but we’ll see. I’m always open, I was blown away, I’m sure like the rest of the world with the dream sequence in Malibu, leave it to the great writers to come up with something amazing.”



