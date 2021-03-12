Granger Smith And Wife Expecting Baby After Tragic Loss Of Their Son

Granger Smith and his wife, Amber, are expecting a baby boy this summer, a shining moment after a very difficult couple of years.

The family suffered a tragic loss when their three-year-old son, River, died in a drowning accident in 2019. The couple has used their social media profiles to share their heartbreak and journey to healing as they continued to navigate parenting their other children, London, 9, and Lincoln, 7.

The couple announced the happy news that they were expecting a baby boy on Thursday, sharing an emotional video filled with both reflection and hope.

“We’re pregnant. . I don’t have many words for this video. Life isn’t perfect. Sometimes it’s beat up and broken but it’s NEVER hopeless. God promises that. . Our story isn’t finished yet, and neither is yours! Through our suffering and joy, God’s glory radiates through it all! . A new Smith boy is due in August 🙏🏼,” Granger wrote alongside the video post.

Amber also shared the video, citing verses from the bible in her caption, and also sharing a message for her son, River.

“Sweet Riv, because of the beautiful life you lived, we are forever changed and we will continue honoring your big, little legacy until we come home to you. ❤️To God we give all the glory and we can’t wait to meet our new little boy August 2021,” she shared.

The couple received a slew of support from their friends in the country music community, with Josh Abbott, Lauren Lane, Tyler Smith, Parmalee and more sharing messages of excitement for the family.