Grammys 2021: Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Cardi B & More To Perform

Music’s biggest night is almost here!

The performance lineup for the 2021 Grammy Awards was unveiled on Sunday and industry A-listers including Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Cardi B and more are set to take the stage virtually and in person to bring major star power to the hybrid event.

“Artists will be coming together, while still safely apart, to play music for each other as a community and celebrate the music that unites us all,” a press release stated.

In addition, this year’s event will honor independent venues, many of which have been severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bartenders, box office managers and other day-to-day employees at the Troubadour and The Hotel Café in Los Angeles, the Apollo Theater in New York City, and The Station Inn in Nashville will serve as presenters for various categories throughout the night, the Recording Academy announced.

Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, BTS, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Mickey Guyton, Haim, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Megan Thee Stallion, Maren Morris, Post Malone and Roddy Ricch round out the high-profile performers.

Beyoncé leads the ceremony’s nomination list with nine total nods, while Taylor, Dua and Roddy are tied for second place with six each.

Hosted by Trevor Noah, the 63rd annual Grammy Awards will air Sunday, March 14, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.

— Erin Biglow