Grammy Awards: Harry Styles, Billie Eilish & Haim Perform Opening Set!

The Grammy Awards didn’t hold back on Sunday night, putting together one of the biggest concerts after a full year without live concerts for most fans!

Host Trevor Noah started things off showing off the socially distant way that they jammed tons of Grammy-nominated performers onto the stage to perform the opening set. Harry Styles kicked off the set performing his hit song “Watermelon Sugar.” The British singer also brought the heat – going shirtless for his performance – and rocking a leather jacket and pants. Harry moved and grooved before handing off the stage to Billie Eilish.

Billie performed her hit song “everything i wanted” alongside her brother Finneas and got a rousing response from Harry too! The former One Directioner was seen popping his hands into his mouth and giving Billy a huge whistle!

Next up, Billie handed off the reigns to Haim! In their first-ever Grammy performance, Haim rocked out with their song “The Steps.” Trevor was seen rocking out and dancing throughout their performance.

Talk about a fun way to kick things off!

