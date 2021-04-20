Goldie Hawn Celebrates Daughter Kate Hudson’s Birthday with Fun Throwback Photo

Kate Hudson is feeling all the birthday love.

Goldie Hawn shared a hilarious throwback photo on Instagram in honor of her daughter turning 42.

“Happy birthday my precious girl @katehudson. I love you as big as the universe,” she wrote alongside the photo of the mother-daughter duo having a blast together while riding a cow statue.

The birthday girl appreciated the tribute, commenting on her post with, “Love you so much mama!”

Kate was also treated to a special birthday song from her 2-year-old daughter, Rani Rose.

Kate’s partner and Rani’s dad, Danny Fujikawa, filmed a selfie video of the cutie belting out the lyrics.

Kate shared the video on Instagram and wrote in part, “A super early set call means I miss the morning birthday snuggle but this…THIS! A text from my big guy @mrryderrobinson, a face time from my Bingo and a song from my girl. Birthday love felt and heard.”

The actress celebrated her special day with a birthday dinner hosted by her mom and her longtime love Kurt Russell.

“Mama and Pa hosted the best bday din and it was such a treat to safely gather. What a joy to be together like this,” she wrote alongside a slideshow of photos from the evening. “Sending love to everyone who has been so kind as to send me messages and blessings 🙏❤️ What a joyful day.”

