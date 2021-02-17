Gina Carano Says She Learned About ‘Mandalorian’ Firing ‘Through Social Media, Like Everyone Else’

Gina Carano is opening up about Lucasfilm’s decision to oust her from “The Mandalorian” following her controversial social media posts.

The 38-year-old actress told opinion writer Bari Weiss that her first conflict with the ‘Star Wars’ studio came when she seemed to mock the practice of sharing one’s pronouns by adding “boop/bop/beep” to her Twitter bio.

“Earlier on last year before ‘The Mandalorian’ came out, they wanted me to use their exact wording for an apology over pronoun usage,” she said. “I declined and offered a statement in my own words. I made clear I wanted nothing to do with mocking the transgender community, and was just drawing attention to the abuse of the mob in forcing people to put pronouns in their bio.”

Gina said in September 2020 that her co-star Pedro Pascal explained why pronouns were so important. “…Pedro & I spoke & he helped me understand why people were putting them in their bios. I didn’t know before but I do now. I won’t be putting them in my bio but good for all you who choose to. I stand against bullying, especially the most vulnerable & freedom to choose.”

Gina later tweeted, “Beep/bop/boop has zero to do with mocking trans people [and everything] to do with exposing the bullying mentality of the mob that has taken over the voices of many genuine causes. I want people to know you can take hate with a smile. So BOOP you for misunderstanding. #AllLoveNoHate.”

Following her decision, she says Lucasfilm removed her from all press and promotion for the show. “That was heart-breaking, but I didn’t want to take away from the hard work of everyone who worked on the project, so I said ok. That was the last time I was contacted about any type of public statement or apology from Lucasfilm.”

Gina says she wasn’t contacted for a statement or apology by Lucasfilm following her recent series of controversial posts, including one comparing today’s American political situation to Nazi Germany. “I found out through social media, like everyone else, that I had been fired,” she said.

A Lucasfilm spokesperson shared the company’s response to the controversy with Variety in a statement, saying, “Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

The outlet also confirmed that United Talent Agency has dropped her as a client.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz showed his support for Gina on Twitter after she was dropped by “Star Wars,” writing, “Texan Gina Carano broke barriers in the Star Wars universe: not a princess, not a victim, not some emotionally tortured Jedi. She played a woman who kicked ass & who girls looked up to. She was instrumental in making Star Wars fun again. Of course Disney canceled her.”

Last week, Gina responded to Lucasfilm’s decision, announcing in a statement to Deadline that she’s working on a new movie project with conservative outlet The Daily Wire.

“The Daily Wire is helping make one of my dreams — to develop and produce my own film — come true. I cried out and my prayer was answered,” she said. “I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob. I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them.”

Daily Wire co-founder Ben Shapiro shared his excitement to work with Gina, saying, “We could not be more excited to be working with Gina Carano, an incredible talent dumped by Disney and Lucasfilm for offending the authoritarian Hollywood Left. This is what Daily Wire exists to do: provide an alternative not just for consumers, but for creators who refuse to bow to the mob.”

