Gina Carano Dropped From ‘Star Wars’ Universe After Controversial Social Media Posts

Gina Carano is no longer part of the “Star Wars” universe.

#FireGinaCarano began trending on Twitter this week after the 38-year-old actress, who portrayed Cara Dune on Disney+ series “The Mandalorian,” shared a post comparing today’s American political situation to Nazi Germany. The post was deleted, but not before fans captured and re-shared it.

Gina then shared a post appearing to mock mask-wearing, posting a photo of a person whose head was entirely covered in masks with the caption “Meanwhile in California…” She also posted a meme alleging that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself.

A Lucasfilm spokesperson shared the company’s response to the controversy with Variety in a statement, saying, “Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

The outlet also confirmed that United Talent Agency has dropped her as a client.

This isn’t the first time Gina has landed in hot water for her social media posts—she previously seemed to mock the practice of sharing one’s pronouns by adding“boop/bop/beep” to her Twitter bio. After some fallout, Gina said in September 2020 that her co-star Pedro Pascal explained why pronouns were so important.

“…Pedro & I spoke & he helped me understand why people were putting them in their bios. I didn’t know before but I do now. I won’t be putting them in my bio but good for all you who choose to. I stand against bullying, especially the most vulnerable & freedom to choose.”

Gina later tweeted, “Beep/bop/boop has zero to do with mocking trans people [and everything] to do with exposing the bullying mentality of the mob that has taken over the voices of many genuine causes. I want people to know you can take hate with a smile. So BOOP you for misunderstanding. #AllLoveNoHate”

Gina has previously shared posts doubting the legitimacy of the 2020 election and criticizing mask mandates, and has liked many posts critical of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Gina has yet to publicly comment on Lucasfilm’s decision.

— by Katcy Stephan