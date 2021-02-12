Gina Carano Breaks Silence After ‘Mandalorian’ Firing: ‘They Can’t Cancel Us If We Don’t Let Them’

Gina Carano is speaking up for the first time since being ousted from “The Mandalorian” for her controversial social media posts.

#FireGinaCarano began trending on Twitter this week after the 38-year-old actress, who portrayed Cara Dune on Disney+ series, shared a series of controversial posts, including one comparing today’s American political situation to Nazi Germany.

A Lucasfilm spokesperson shared the company’s response to the controversy with Variety in a statement, saying, “Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

The outlet also confirmed that United Talent Agency has dropped her as a client.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz showed his support for Gina on Twitter after she was dropped by “Star Wars,” writing, “Texan Gina Carano broke barriers in the Star Wars universe: not a princess, not a victim, not some emotionally tortured Jedi. She played a woman who kicked ass & who girls looked up to. She was instrumental in making Star Wars fun again. Of course Disney canceled her.”

Now, Gina has responded to Lucasfilm’s decision, announcing in a statement to Deadline that she’s working on a new movie project with conservative outlet The Daily Wire.

“The Daily Wire is helping make one of my dreams — to develop and produce my own film — come true. I cried out and my prayer was answered,” she said. “I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob. I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them.”

Daily Wire co-founder Ben Shapiro shared his excitement to work with Gina, saying, “We could not be more excited to be working with Gina Carano, an incredible talent dumped by Disney and Lucasfilm for offending the authoritarian Hollywood Left. This is what Daily Wire exists to do: provide an alternative not just for consumers, but for creators who refuse to bow to the mob.”

— by Katcy Stephan