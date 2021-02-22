Gina Carano Accuses Disney Of Bullying: ‘They Point Their Guns At You And You Know It’s Only A Matter Of Time’

Gina Carano is speaking out in her first sit-down interview since Lucasfilm ousted her from “The Mandalorian.”

The 38-year-old actress spoke with Daily Wire co-founder Ben Shapiro on Sunday’s episode of “The Ben Shapiro Show,” revealing that she first became aware that Disney and Lucasfilm were monitoring her when she was inadvertently sent an email about herself.

“They accidentally sent me an email, which was very enlightening, so I knew. I knew they were paying attention. I know there were some people who went to bat for me, but I know that they didn’t win out at the end,” she said.

She further criticized Disney and accused the company of “bullying,” adding, “I was prepared at any point to be let go because I’ve seen this happen to so many people. I’ve seen the looks on their faces. I’ve seen the bullying that takes place, and so when this started, they point their guns at you, and you know it’s only a matter of time.”

Gina also claims she’s not the only one who’s been targeted by the media giant. “I’ve seen it happen to so many people, and I just thought to myself, ‘you’re coming for me, I know you are,’” she said. “They’re making it very obvious through their employees who were coming for me, and so I was like, ‘I’m going to go down swinging and I’m going to stay true to myself.'”

She didn’t elaborate on who else specifically had battled with Disney, adding, “I’m not the only one that’s ever been bullied by this company, and I know that so deeply. I could share a story which would turn things around in the media but I can’t because it would sell out a friend… Everyone is afraid of losing their job.”

Gina says she wasn’t contacted for a statement or apology by Lucasfilm following her recent series of controversial posts, including one comparing today’s American political situation to Nazi Germany. “I found out through social media, like everyone else, that I had been fired,” she told Bari Weiss.

A Lucasfilm spokesperson shared the company’s response to the controversy with Variety in a statement, saying, “Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

“They’ve been all over me and they’ve been watching me like a hawk,” Gina told Ben Shapiro. “And I’m watching people on the same production and they can say everything they want, and that’s where I had a problem. I had a problem because I wasn’t going along with the narrative.”

After some pointed out that “The Mandalorian” actor Pedro Pascal had also invoked the Holocaust in a 2018 tweet, fans called out Disney for “double standards.”

In Sunday’s interview, though, Gina insisted that she has nothing but love for her former co-star. “I adore Pedro. I adore him. I know he’s said and done some hurtful things. I don’t think posting anybody’s number on social media is okay,” she said, referencing Pedro’s decision to share Sen. Ted Cruz’s office phone number on social media.

However, Gina says their differing political opinions haven’t gotten in the way of their friendship, adding, “But we had an agreement after we realized we were a little bit politically different. We had an agreement that, first and foremost, you’re a human being. And you’re my friend first.”

“I just love that we’re both passionate,” she continued. “We think a little bit differently, I think, through our different experiences. I know that we both have misstepped on our tweets. We’re not perfect. We’re human beings. But he’s not a bad human being. He’s a sweet person.”

Gina thanked her fans for their support amid the controversy, writing on Twitter, “Thank you all for the love and support coming in from all over. We’ll stick together and make genuine loving change in this world. I believe.”

Gina’s interview with Ben Shapiro comes one week after the actress announced in a statement to Deadline that she’s working on a new movie project with his outlet The Daily Wire.

“The Daily Wire is helping make one of my dreams — to develop and produce my own film — come true. I cried out and my prayer was answered,” she said. “I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob. I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them.”

— by Katcy Stephan