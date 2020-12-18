Gillian Anderson And ‘The Crown’ Creator Peter Morgan Split After 4 Years Together

Gillian Anderson and Peter Morgan have split after four years of dating.

The Emmy-winning actress, 52, and the creator of “The Crown,” 57, have amicably split, according to a new report from the Daily Mail’s U.K. columnist Baz Bamigboye. According to Bamigboye the two went their separate ways due to increasingly busy and demanding schedules and because the relationship had run its course.

Fans of “The Crown,” will always remember one incredible collaboration from the pair, though. Gillian starred as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in the most recent season of “The Crown,” and earned praise for her portrayal of the Iron Lady.

Anderson opened up about filming season 4 of “The Crown” alongside her love, Morgan, in Harper’s Bazaar in November.

“For our own sanity, and actually for the benefit of the relationship, we had very clear boundaries,” she told the magazine in November. “I am not going to comment on the script, but you are not allowed to comment on the performance!” Gillian continued.

“I’m pretty good at compartmentalizing in my life, period,” she added. “I think I learned that quite young, being a young mother, in a really intense TV series where it was either full-on on set, or I was in my trailer having to shut the door and no longer be that person but be mum.”

RELATED: Gillian Anderson On The Return (Again) Of ‘The X-Files’ & New Fans Of The Show

The British-American actress and Morgan spent the majority of their time in London and Los Angeles and according to DailyMail, Morgan was a regular at many of Gillian’s projects.

He has five children from a previous marriage and she has three children from her previous marriages. The “X Files” star split from first husband Clyde Klotz — with whom she shares daughter Piper, 26 — in 1997, and from second husband Julian Ozanne in 2006. Gillian then had a long relationship with Mark Griffiths from 2006 to 2015 and they share two children, sons Oscar, 14, and Felix, 12.

Access Hollywood has reached out to Gillian’s rep for comment.

PHOTOS: Mulder & Scully! David Duchovny & Gillian Anderson