Gigi Hadid Subtly Reveals Her & Zayn Malik’s Baby Girl’s Name 4 Months After Giving Birth

Introducting Khai!

More than four months after giving birth, Gigi Hadid has found a subtle way to make the name of her and boyfriend Zayn Malik‘s daughter public.

On Wednesday, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the supermodel added two important words to her Instagram bio: “Khai’s mom.”

Gigi and Zayn had previously kept their little girl’s moniker under wraps and have made other moves to keep her first months relatively private. The parents have yet to share a full photo of her face; when they introduced her with close-up photos of her tiny hand grasping her dad’s.

“Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love,” Gigi wrote at the time.

Zayn captioned his post: “Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful. To try to put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together.”

On Jan. 20, Gigi celebrated Khai’s 4-month birthday with a mother-daughter Instagram Story selfie, with the infant cropped just out of frame.

“My girl. 4 months & THE BEST KID,” she gushed.

