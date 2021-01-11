George H.W. Bush’s Sister Dies Of Covid-19 Complications

Nancy Bush Ellis, the only sister of late former President George H.W. Bush has died at 94.

She passed away due to complications from Covid-19, her son Alexander Ellis III told The New York Times.

He also shared additional details surrounding her condition revealing that she was hospitalized on Dec. 30

The George & Barbara Bush Foundation confirmed the death in a statement, “We are sad to share that President Bush’s beloved sister, Nancy Bush Ellis, has passed away. Our condolences and prayers are with the Ellis and Bush families as we remember a remarkable woman who brought joy and light to the world.”

She was called “a Katherine Hepburn-like figure” by Jon Meacham, the historian and biographer of President George Bush, in an interview with the New York Times.

He added that she was smart, athletic and outgoing and unlike many members of her family, Ellis was a liberal Democrat for decades.

But when George Bush announced that he would be running for president in 1979, he received full support from his little sister.

“She was a wonderfully energetic campaigner and cheerleader for her brother,” her son told The New York Times.

President George Bush died in 2018, their older brother Prescott S. Bush Jr., died in 2010 and his younger brother, William H.T. Bush, died in 2018.

She is survived by brother Jonathan James Bush, three sons Alexander, John Prescott Ellis, Josiah Wear Ellis, a daughter, Nancy Walker Ellis Black; nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

