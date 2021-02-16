‘Game Of Thrones’ Stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Welcome Baby Boy

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are new parents!

The “Game Of Thrones” stars have welcomed a baby boy, Kit’s representative confirmed to E! News, telling the publication that they’re “very very happy.”

Rose debuted her growing baby bump in September for Britain’s Make magazine, posing in a plunging Stella McCartney gown paired with a stunning accessory – her megawatt grin!

Photographer Ursula Lake gushed over the opportunity to document Rose’s pregnancy for Make, giving the actress a special shoutout on Instagram along with everyone involved in the production.

“So wonderful working with the beautiful Rose Leslie for the cover story of @make_magazineuk out now! A very special all woman team photographic shoot capturing Rose at this wonderful time as she prepares for motherhood for the first time!” she wrote.

Rose and Kit, both 34, tied the knot in 2018 after falling in love while playing star-crossed “GoT” couple Ygritte and Jon Snow, respectively, on the HBO hit. They confirmed their engagement the previous year with a traditional announcement printed in UK paper The Times.

The couple’s little one is the latest baby from the “Game of Thrones” cast. Kit’s TV sister Sophie Turner welcomed her first child with husband Joe Jonas last summer, a daughter named Willa.