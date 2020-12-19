G-Eazy Honors ‘Beautiful’ Girlfriend Ashley Benson With Romantic Birthday Tribute

G-Eazy is sending all his love to Ashley Benson for a special occasion.

The rapper wished his actress girlfriend a happy 31st birthday over the weekend, posting a series of Instagram photos of the pair looking head over heels for each other – along with a candid snap or two of Ashley letting loose a few laughs!

“Happy birthday beautiful 🖤 @ashleybenson I love you to the moon & back,” G-Eazy wrote in his caption.

The couple sparked romance reports over the summer, when the musician accompanied Ashley to her sister’s wedding. Their outing came weeks after the “Pretty Little Liars” alum and now-ex Cara Delevingne called off their nearly two-year relationship.

Though the timeline prompted some to accuse Ashley of getting involved with G-Eazy while she and Cara were still together, the model and “Carnival Row” star defended her former flame on Instagram.

“It’s more important now than ever to spread love, not hate,” Cara wrote. “To everyone hating on @ashleybenson please stop. You don’t know the truth, only her and I do and that’s exactly how it should be.”

For his part, G-Eazy previously dated fellow music star Halsey. He and the singer parted ways for good in 2018 after more than a year together.

Ashley hadn’t liked or commented on G-Eazy’s birthday tribute as of Saturday, but she celebrated her milestone with a glamorous Insta post of her own. The “Spring Breakers” star posed in a dramatic tulle gown with embroidered sequins, writing simply “31” in her caption alongside star emojis.

— Erin Biglow