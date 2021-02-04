From ‘Bridgerton’ To ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’: 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards Snubs & Surprises

The 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations were announced on Thursday by Lilly Collins and Daveed Diggs on Instagram Live for the first time in the award’s show history.

“Minari” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” were the most nominated films each with 3 nods.

While for television, Netflix fan favorite, “The Crown” tied with “Schitt’s Creek” for the most nominations, each getting 5 honors.

“Da Five Bloods” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” also both scored Best Ensemble nominations, despite being shut out at the Golden Globe nominations.

Chadwick Boseman was the most nominated actor for this year’s SAG Awards with 4 posthumous nominations for his role in “Da 5 Bloods” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” His co-star Viola Davis also scored a nomination for her role in the Netflix film.

Even though the steamy series “Bridgerton” didn’t get a ton of love at the Golden Globe nominations on Wednesday. The show scored a SAG nomination for Best Ensemble in a drama Series. The show’s star Regé-Jean Page also earned a nom for his role in the hit Netflix series, which is the most-viewed show on the streaming platform. It was announced in late January 2020 that it had been streamed by a record 82 million households and had been renewed for a second season

Despite their two Golden Globe nominations, “Emily In Paris” didn’t get any love from the from the Screen Actor’s Guild.

“Dead To Me” got major love with both Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini receiving nominations in the best actress in a comedy category, as well as an ensemble nomination.

Even though, fan favorite Michaela Coel was shut out from a Golden Globe nomination, she scored a SAG nom for her role in “I May Destroy You.”

“Schitt’s Creek” seems to be the gift that keeps on giving award’s nominations. Show creators Eugene and son Dan Levy both were nominated along with their costars Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy. The hit series also scored an ensemble nomination.

“Mank,” which scored the most Golden Globe nominations didn’t get as much love at the SAG Awards with only Gary Oldman getting a nomination for male actor in a leading role. Another film snubbed from the ensemble category is “Promising Young Woman” but Carey Mulligan scored a nod for her role as female actor in a leading role.