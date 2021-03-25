Frankie Muniz Welcomes First Child With Wife Paige

Frankie Muniz is a dad!

The “Malcom In The Middle” alum revealed the exciting news on his Instagram Story, revealing that he and wife Paige have welcomed a baby boy.

“I’m a dad, guys. I love him so much. I love my wife so much,” he wrote.

In another post, he wrote, “I love my baby so much. And I love my wife more than ever.”

Frankie and Paige haven’t revealed the baby’s name yet, but they shared tons of sweet updates throughout the pregnancy. “Were getting so freaking close,” Paige wrote alongside a photo of Frankie cradling her bump last week. “Patiently waiting for our chunky monkey to make his way into the world…”

Frankie shared the same pics to his own account, writing, “I’m so lucky that my son is going to have the best mom in the history of moms. Any day now…”

They first announced the pregnancy in September 2020 through a sweet YouTube video. “In the past four-and-a-half years, Paige and I have experienced so many incredible things together. We’ve traveled the world, got to live out all these once-in-a-lifetime opportunities,” Frankie said.

“While we still believe it’s the little moments in between the big ones that make you feel happiest, nothing quite compares to the first time hearing your little one’s heartbeat,” he gushed.

Congratulations to the growing family!

— by Katcy Stephan