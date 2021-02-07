Frankie Jonas Spotted In Super Bowl LV Stands

Frankie Jonas is no longer just the bonus Jonas!

The youngest Jonas Brother made headlines once again after his photo was spotted in the stands at Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Frankie got a cutout in the stands where he is holding up a No. 1 signal and a poster that says “We are #1.” He announced his Super Bowl fame on Instagram with the caption, “Catch me at the Super Bowl. #goteam #wearenumberone.”

And he also got a shout out on social media from his brother Joe Jonas, who re-grammed his funny post on his own Instagram.

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa is the smallest crowd in recent history, due to the dangers of COVID-19 and the need for social distancing – and instead of a huge number of fans, the stands were filled with 30,000 cutouts. Frankie was one of the many celebs who snagged a cutout in the stands – he was joined by Lady Gaga and DJ Khaled among others

Frankie’s star has been on the rise as of late! He has become well-known during the pandemic for his funny antics on his Tik-Tok!

