Former ‘Bachelor’ Star Colton Underwood Getting Netflix Reality Show After Coming Out As Gay (Reports)

Colton Underwood has a new show in the works.

The former “Bachelor” star spoke his truth to “Good Morning America’s” Robin Roberts on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, and revealed that he’s gay.

After the interview aired, news broke that the 29-year-old is going to be getting his own reality show on Netflix, according to multiple reports.

The series will be unscripted and with multiple episodes, following Underwood’s life as an openly gay man in the public eye, sources told Variety.

It will also reportedly star Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy who will act as a “guide” for Underwood.

Colton joined the hit ABC franchise when he was on Becca Kufrin’s season of “The Bachelorette” back in 2018, where he came in fourth place. He then became “The Bachelor” and picked Cassie Randolph and they pursued a relationship but didn’t get engaged.

The duo announced their split in early 2020 and Randolph ended up getting a restraining order against Underwood after nearly two years of dating. Underwood claimed in November 2020 that she dropped the restraining order and that they privately dealt with their issues. He also apologized to Randolph while on “GMA.”

Following Colton’s interview airing, he received a lot of support from fellow celebrities.

Chris Harrison, who has temporarily stepped down as host of the “Bachelor” after coming under fire for defending Rachael Kirkconnell, broke his silence to congratulate the former NFL star.

“Very proud of you today @coltonunderwood Happy to see you stand up and openly live your truth. You have my love and support my friend,” he wrote.

Stephanie Swaim

