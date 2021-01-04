Food Network Star Kerry Vincent Dead at 75

Kerry Vincent, Food Network star and master sugar artist has died at 75.

The Oklahoma State Sugar Art Show, a nonprofit organization that she founded shared the sad news in a Facebook post on Sunday, confirming that she was battling an illness prior to her death.

“It is with great sadness that I have to report the passing of Kerry Vincent earlier this evening. Being a very private person when it came to all things not cake, she did not want to put her illness out there to the public,” the post read. “Unfortunately her fight has come to an end but she will no longer have any pain. She will be sorely missed by all who she has touched through the Sugar Arts as well as personally. There will be no services per her request. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers.”

The “Food Network Challenge” judge lived in Tulsa with her husband Doug Vincent. She will be remembered as a founder of The Grand National Wedding Cake Competition and as a judge on “The Great Australian Bake Off”. She also hosted her own show, “Save My Bakery” on Food Network for one season in 2014.

Kerry is being remembered by chefs and other stars of the network. Food Network star Zac Young wrote on his Instagram Story, “RIP Kerry Vincent. Original queen of cake thank you for sharing your wit and artistry.”

Dan Lepard, Australian celebrity chef expressed his condolences on Twitter writing, “Very sad to learn that Kerry Vincent @KerryVincentArt has died. Judge on the first series of @BakeOffAU @Channel9 and founder of the Oklahoma State Sugar Art Show. Kerry’s vigour & fierce determination was an inspiration for so many.”

The Australia native was inducted into the Dessert Professional Hall of Fame in 2010 and into the International Cake Exploration Societé Hall of Fame in 2004.