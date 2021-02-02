Food Network Star Duff Goldman and Wife Johnna Welcome Baby Girl

Duff Goldman is a dad!

The Food Network star and his wife Johnna welcomed a baby girl on Sunday.

The chef shared a happy news on Instagram along with photos of their new bundle of joy, writing, “”I have no words to describe this blessing. @johnnapgoldman and I made a baby!” Goldman announced on Instagram on Monday.” Her name is Josephine and she is the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen in the whole world.”

Their baby girl was born on Jan. 31, weighing 8 pounds and 2 oz, 21 inches in length.

The proud dad continued writing, “We made a family! I have a whole little family! I keep telling Josephine about all the wonderful things she’s gonna get to try like pizza and candy and swimming and concerts and riding a bike.”

“She already loves music. Her first song was “I’ll Fly Away” by Allison Krauss. She also likes James Brown, Led Zeppelin, and the Barcelona Gipsy Klezmer Orchestra so we’ll see where her musical tastes go,” he added.

The couple announced that they were expecting their first child in August with an adorable announcement.

“MUFFINS!” he penned alongside a photo of himself holding up to large muffins, while his wife held a tiny muffin over her growing baby bump.

Johnna also posted the same adorable pic on her own Instagram page and revealed her due date.

“Our biggest adventure yet! Mini Muffin expected January 2021! ?,” she captioned the photo.

The exciting baby news comes a year after the 45-year-old chef and his forever love tied the knot in a unique ceremony at the Museum of Natural History in Los Angeles.

Back in January 2019, the sweet pair told PEOPLE that their nuptials took on a “romantic yet tropical” vibe. Martha Stewart Weddings reported that the two said their vows underneath the skeleton of a T-rex and later dined on savory meats and treats.

The pastry chef got down on one knee in April 2018. He recently celebrated that major milestone by paying tribute to Johnna on Instagram.

“Two years ago today my muffin @johnnapgoldman said yes when I wrapped butchers twine around her finger and asked her to marry me. I am the luckiest guy in the universe and I’m reminded of that every morning when I wake up next to an angel,” he penned back in April.