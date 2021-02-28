First Look at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Tell-All Interview with Oprah Revealed

A sneak peek of Oprah’s tell-all interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has just been released.

The teaser for “Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special” first aired during Sunday’s episode of “60 Minutes.”

“I just want to make it clear to everybody there is no subject that’s off-limits,” Oprah said in the video.

She also asked Meghan during the interview, “Were you silent or were you silenced?”

“Almost unsurvivable sounds like there was a breaking point” she told The Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan will discuss “everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood and philanthropic work, to how she is handling life under intense public pressure,” according to a press release.

Meghan, who is expecting her second child with Husband Harry, wore a floor length, black-and-white wrap dress with a visible baby bump and her hair slicked back in a chignon.

It also appears that Prince Harry’s mother Princess Diana will be a focal point of the sit-down interview, “My biggest concern was history repeating itself,” Harry says in the clip.

“You know, for me, I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here talking to you with my wife by my side because I can’t begin to imagine what it must have been like for her going through this process by herself all those years ago,” he continued.

Adding, “Because it has been unbelievably tough for the two of us but at least we had each other.”



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview special has been extended to two hours and it seems like the royals will be more candid than ever before .

The clip ends with the iconic talk show host saying, “You’ve said some pretty shocking things here … wait, hold up, wait a minute.”

“Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special” will air on Sunday, March 7 from 8:00 – 10:00 PM ET/PT.

