First Lady Jill Biden Gives Kelly Clarkson Advice About Love After Divorce

First Lady Jill Biden is opening up about life and love after divorce.

In a sneak peek of her first solo broadcast interview with Kelly Clarkson, Dr. Biden reflects on the healing process, sharing some wise words from her own mother.

“My mother always said to me, ‘Things are going to look better tomorrow. And if you can take one day at a time, things will get better,’” she said on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” episode premiering on Feb. 25th.

Dr. Biden married Bill Stevenson in 1970 before divorcing in 1974 and later married President Joe Biden in June 1977.

The First Lady also said that the split allowed her to experience many things she wouldn’t have otherwise—like meeting President Joe Biden. “I look back on it now, and I think, if I hadn’t gotten divorced, I never would have met Joe. I wouldn’t have the beautiful family I have now. So I really think things happen for the best.”

Dr. Biden also gave some advice to Kelly, who filed to divorce husband Brandon Blackstock in 2020 after nearly seven years together.

“I think, Kelly, over time—I don’t know how long it’s been for you—but over time, you heal,” she said. “And you’re going to be surprised. And I can’t wait until that day comes for you, and you’re going to call me up and say, ‘Hey, Jill! You’re right!’”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show: White House Edition with the First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden” airs this Thursday, Feb. 25.

— by Katcy Stephan