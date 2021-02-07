Eric Church & Jazmine Sullivan Deliver Inspiring National Anthem At Super Bowl LV

Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan are one powerhouse duo!

The country star and the singer-songwriter teamed up for an inspiring duet of the national anthem ahead of Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla., on Sunday.

Eric played electric guitar and donned a casual ensemble of jeans and a purple denim jacket as Jazmine belted her vocals while sporting a chic white suit and bejeweled headpiece.

The artists stood at socially-distanced microphones while deaf writer and rapper Warren “Wawa” Snipe translated the performance into American Sign Language.

Eric and Jazmine’s rendition coincided with the 30th anniversary of Whitney Houston’s legendary “Star Spangled Banner” performance at Super Bowl XXV, which was also held in Tampa.

Jazmine was seen commemorating the milestone ahead of taking the field, wearing a track suit during rehearsals that mimicked Whitney’s 1991 national anthem outfit.

Additional artists on the game day lineup included “America the Beautiful” singer H.E.R and halftime show headliner The Weeknd. Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman also delivered a moving poem prior to kickoff.

— Erin Biglow