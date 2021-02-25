Emma Watson Isn’t Really Retiring From Acting After Fans Freak Out Over Rumors

Emma Watson isn’t retiring from acting—even though Twitter seems to think so.

The “Harry Potter” star has been trending on social media after the Daily Mail claimed she was quitting her life as an actress. “Emma Watson has gone ‘dormant’ according to her agent,” an article reads. “That appears to be movie-speak for she’s ‘given up acting.’”

The outlet also reported that Emma’s retirement would give her more time to settle down with rumored fiancé Leo Robinton. A source told the Daily Mail, “Emma has gone underground, she is settling down with Leo. They’re laying low. Maybe she wants a family.”

However, Emma’s manager has now denied the rumors outright. “Emma’s social media accounts are dormant but her career isn’t,” he told Entertainment Weekly.

Emma hasn’t posted on social media since August 2020, tweeting a link to a think piece about “Emergent Strategy” by Adrienne Maree Brown. Most recently, she starred as Meg March in the 2019 remake of “Little Women” by Oscar-nominated director Greta Gerwig, but no further projects have been announced at this time.

The 30-year-old actress is no stranger to finding interests outside of Hollywood. She famously attended Brown University and Oxford University, graduating from Brown in 2014 with a degree in English literature. And Emma has also applied her platform to other interests too, serving as a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador since 2014.

— by Katcy Stephan