Emma Stone Expecting First Child With Dave McCary (Reports)

Emma Stone is going to be a mama! The 32-year-old Oscar winner is pregnant with her first child with Dave McCary, Us Weekly reports.

“She seems very happy and very excited about becoming a mother — she’s constantly oohing and cooing. She looks great, she looks healthy, she’s glowing,” a source told the outlet. “She’s been keeping up with friends and work lately, she’s always staying active and gets her daily exercise in.”

Photos obtained by the Daily Mail this weekend showed Emma cradling her apparent baby bump while out on a walk in Los Angeles. Access Hollywood has reached out to Emma’s representatives for comment.

Emma and and “Saturday Night Live” director Dave McCary reportedly tied the knot in 2020. They quietly exchanged vows after postponing their planned March wedding amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to multiple outlets.

Marriage speculation began swirling when the couple was photographed wearing matching gold bands on their left ring fingers while on a stroll in Los Angeles. The noticeable bauble appeared to be the same one Emma wore during a conversation with Reese Witherspoon and Dr. Harold Koplewicz of the Child Mind Institute for Reese’s “Shine On” series.

Emma and Dave have kept a relatively low profile since being first linked in late 2017, but they did step out together at select A-list events including the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Met Gala. It’s believed the pair met during Emma’s 2016 “SNL” hosting gig.

Last December, they made a rare social media appearance when announcing their engagement. Emma and Dave were pictured grinning ear-to-ear in a cute Instagram selfie while giving fans a close-up peek at the actress’ pearl ring.