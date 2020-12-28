Emma Roberts Welcomes First Child With Garrett Hedlund (Reports)

Emma Roberts has a lot to celebrate!

The “Scream Queens” alum reportedly welcomed her first child with Garrett Hedlund, sources told TMZ.

The stars named their bundle of joy Rhodes and he reportedly weighed in at 9lbs.

Emma has been sharing a lot of candid snaps showing off her baby belly during her pregnancy, most recently sharing a photo where she posed in a floral dress and looked pensive while gently cradling her bump.

“Thoughts & feels part II,” the caption reads.

She also made history back in November, when she became the first pregnant star to grace the cover of Cosmopolitan.

The “Holidate” star got candid with the publication, revealing her feelings being pregnant during the pandemic.

“Long story short: I am hungry and tired. Food and sleep do not abide by the normal laws when you’re pregnant. But I’m healthy, which is the thing I’m most grateful for. To see my body change inside and out so drastically has been a wild experience. Surprising and beautiful.,” she said. “Then again, some days I feel like I’m being hijacked by something.”

Emma also revealed how she has always wanted to be a mom.

“Ever since I was little, I wanted to have a baby, in theory. When I was a kid, I begged my mom to have another baby. The day she brought my sister home from the hospital, I remember holding her, wanting to dress and play with her. At 16, I thought, ‘By the time I’m 24, I’ll be married with kids.’ And then I was 24 and I was like, ‘Remember when I said I would be married with kids by now?’ With work, especially with acting—the travel, the hours—it’s not always conducive to settling down in a traditional way,” she shared.

This will be the first child for her and Garrett Hedlund.

Congrats to the happy family!

— Stephanie Swaim