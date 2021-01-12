Emma Roberts Shares First Photo Of Newborn Son Rhodes With Garrett Hedlund: ‘Our Bright Light’

Emma Roberts is glowing!

The 29-year-old actress took to Instagram to share the stylish first photo of baby boy Rhodes, whom she welcomed with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund in late December 2020. The new mom sweetly cradled her son in her arms as she effortlessly modeled an orange Stella McCartney dress and matching Andrea Wazen sandals for the photo opp.

“Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right,” she captioned the snap. “Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund.”

This is the first child for the “American Horror Story” star and her 36-year-old beau. Roberts announced her pregnancy, as well as the baby’s sex, back in August when she flaunted her bump in a series of pictures with Hedlund. She posted at the time, “Me…and my two favorite guys.”

In November, she gushed about the anticipation of welcoming her bundle of joy during an interview with Access Hollywood. “I’m so happy,” she said. “I’m so grateful that during such a crazy, terrible year that I’ve had something to look forward to, and I’m very excited to meet the little guy.”

Roberts also dished on embracing maternity fashion! “To be honest, it’s more fun to dress the more pregnant you are, because the awkward in-between is the worst,” she explained. “I’m wearing a lot of pink, which is weird because I’m having a boy.”

— Gabi Duncan