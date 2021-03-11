Emily Ratajkowski Welcomes First Child With Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard

Emily Ratajkowski is a mama!

The 29-year-old supermodel took to Instagram to share the happy news, writing, “Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earth side. Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life.” Little Sylvester is her first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Emily’s famous pals were quick to show their excitement in the comments section. Halsey, who’s also expecting her first child, wrote, “CONGRATULATIONS MAMA!!!!!” Meanwhile, supermodel Martha Hunt commented, “Yesss congrats Em!”

Emily first announced her pregnancy in October with the help of Vogue Magazine, debuting her baby bump on their cover.

Emily and Sebastian tied the knot in a surprise city hall wedding back in 2018. She told Access Hollywood about the unique way he proposed in an interview, revealing that he used the paperclip from a dinner bill to fashion a makeshift ring!

Congratulations Emily and Sebastian on their happy family!

— by Katcy Stephan