WATCH WEEKNIGHTS 7:00 PM KNBC-TV

Emily Ratajkowski Welcomes First Child With Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard

Emily Ratajkowski is a mama!

The 29-year-old supermodel took to Instagram to share the happy news, writing, “Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earth side. Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life.” Little Sylvester is her first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata)

Emily’s famous pals were quick to show their excitement in the comments section. Halsey, who’s also expecting her first child, wrote, “CONGRATULATIONS MAMA!!!!!” Meanwhile, supermodel Martha Hunt commented, “Yesss congrats Em!”

Emily first announced her pregnancy in October with the help of Vogue Magazine, debuting her baby bump on their cover.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata)

Emily and Sebastian tied the knot in a surprise city hall wedding back in 2018. She told Access Hollywood about the unique way he proposed in an interview, revealing that he used the paperclip from a dinner bill to fashion a makeshift ring!

Congratulations Emily and Sebastian on their happy family!

— by Katcy Stephan

Read More

Hilaria Baldwin Thanks 'Special Angels' For Bringing Baby Daughter Into World & Reveals Full Name

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.