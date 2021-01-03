Emily Mitchell, Influencer & Parenting Blogger, Dies At 36 While Pregnant With 5th Child

Parenting blogger Emily Mitchell has died unexpectedly at just 36 years old.

The influencer was pregnant with her fifth child when she passed away on Dec. 22, according to a GoFundMe page set up for her family. Mitchell is survived by her husband, Joe, and their four children Finn, Isla, Eden and Luna. An online obituary stated that the Rhode Island native was expecting a baby boy named Joey at the time of her death.

“Our hearts are broken and her joyful presence will be greatly missed by so many,” the GoFundMe description read. “Em made a big impact in so many people’s lives, and this loss is incomprehensible for anyone who knew her. Our friend was a dedicated mom and wife, she had a heart for the Lord, and loved her children so dearly.”



Mitchell’s friend Allyson Speake organized the fundraising efforts and revealed in an update over the weekend that donations had exceeded the $100,000 goal. As of Sunday, more than $161,000 had been raised.

The GoFundMe page further stated that a cause of death remains unclear.

“Em was having her morning coffee and toast when she suddenly became unresponsive. Despite the prompt attention of her children, husband, father and other medical personnel, all valiant efforts to resuscitate were unsuccessful. She went home to be with the Lord,” the description continued. “The doctors are still working on answers for her family. We will update everyone with answers when we get them.”

Mitchell shared her last social media post on Dec. 8, encouraging fellow and hopeful moms to embrace their respective birthing journeys regardless of expectations or outside pressure.

“This will be my FIFTH C-Section. 🤯 However your baby gets here, just know YOUR EXPERIENCE is valid and worthy,” she wrote. “YOU are no less a mother if you needed emergency medical intervention, had a planned c-section, or an epidural. You aren’t a ‘better’ mother if you had a home birth or an unmedicated vaginal birth. And if you grew your brood through adoption or surrogacy or family blending? Those are YOUR babies and YOU SIT PROUDLY at the table of motherhood.”

Mitchell was approximately 16 weeks along when she passed. She and Joe announced her pregnancy on Instagram in November, sharing a photo of themselves smiling together as Mitchell held up a sonogram image of their baby-to-be.

