Elon Musk Shares Rare Candid Photo Of His & Grimes’ Son X Æ A-XII 

Elon Musk is one proud multi-tasking dad!

The Space X and Tesla founder shared a rare glimpse into his fatherhood life over the weekend, posting a candid Twitter photo of himself wrapping a phone call while 9-month-old son X Æ A-XII stuck out his tongue and pulled on Elon’s shirt.

“The Second Last Kingdom,” he captioned the shot.

The Second Last Kingdom pic.twitter.com/Je4EI88HmV — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 6, 2021

Elon, 49, and girlfriend Grimes, 32, welcomed their little one back in May and the tech mogul celebrated the news with a cute pic of the newborn gazing at him. The tech mogul also shares five other sons with ex-wife Justine Wilson.

Though he’s kept further updates on X Æ A-XII to a minimum until now, Grimes has shared more details about their family life. Most recently, the musician revealed that she’d given little X his first at-home haircut and admitted the verdict was still out on the final result.

“Not sure this haircut went well, but he’s a Viking now,” she joked on Instagram.

Grimes also explained that the ‘do was inspired by the Netflix series “The Last Kingdom,” which Elon was apparently referencing in his latest post.

It wouldn’t be surprising if the couple’s bundle of joy watched their favorite shows with them.

The proud mom told The New York Times in October that the cutie is on the cutting edge when it comes to the media he consumes, even if it’s typically reserved for more mature viewers.

“I’ve watched ‘Apocalypse Now’ and stuff with my baby. He’s into radical art. Like, he just actually is, and I don’t think it’s problematic to engage with them on that level,” she said.